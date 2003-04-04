Rita Rudner B+ type Stage Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Rudner’s intro and outro music is early Beatles, but Wings’ ”Venus and Mars are all right tonight” chorus might be more fitting, since about four fifths of her act covers basic battle-of-the-sexes territorialism. It may not be breaking news that women like to shop and men treat their remotes as talismans, yet even with subject matter this familiar, Rudner rarely shoots blanks in these extremely well-honed 75 minutes. The show’s first section serves as a sort of Vegas 101, where she mines local conceits, like catching a gondola to the Gap. You’ll only laugh a little less if you know she’s not kidding. (New York-New York, 702-740-6815)