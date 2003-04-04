Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy

By Donald Liebenson
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:00 AM EDT

As the film clips in this amusing documentary graphically illustrate, Ron Jeremy is hardly Are You Hot? material. But ”this little fat man,” as one worshipful fan dubs him, lives the surreal life as one of adult cinema’s most unlikely and enduring icons. Porn is funny in a Spinal Tap kind of way, but Jeremy’s own frustrated dreams of mainstream success and his insatiable lust for the spotlight are not without pathos.

