House of 1000 Corpses

By Chris Willman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:00 AM EDT

Rob Zombie — bless his pointed little head — may be the last man alive who’s retro enough to think serial-killer chic is the height of cool in 2003. The soundtrack for his evidently inept directorial debut includes a bounty of poor-man’s Chainsaw Massacre dialogue snippets, wherein a family of hicks tortures a screaming woman ad nauseam; her audible agony is also used as a rhythm track in the Cramps-wannabe title track. Brain death ain’t all it’s cracked up to be, Rob.

