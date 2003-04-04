House of 1000 Corpses
Rob Zombie — bless his pointed little head — may be the last man alive who’s retro enough to think serial-killer chic is the height of cool in 2003. The soundtrack for his evidently inept directorial debut includes a bounty of poor-man’s Chainsaw Massacre dialogue snippets, wherein a family of hicks tortures a screaming woman ad nauseam; her audible agony is also used as a rhythm track in the Cramps-wannabe title track. Brain death ain’t all it’s cracked up to be, Rob.
