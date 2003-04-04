Gotta Serve Somebody -- The Gospel Songs of Bob Dylan
Gotta Serve Somebody: The Gospel Songs of Bob Dylan
Even agnostics may now agree there was something nearly supernatural about Dylan’s mastery of an unlikely idiom — black gospel — in the underrated Saved years. Enlisting the genre’s greats, from Shirley Caesar to the Fairfield Four, this tribute lets us hear these spirituals the way their writer probably heard ’em in his head. Strange addendum: Dylan himself joins Mavis Staples in remaking ”Gonna Change My Way of Thinking,” thoroughly rewritten to sound like a scorching, loopy Love and Theft outtake.
