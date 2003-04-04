DANNY GANS
The chipper, clean-cut Gans has a deep arsenal of spot-on impersonations — a smarmy Tom Jones here, a nonsensical Anita Baker there — and he unleashes them with appealing energy. But it doesn’t save this bombastic show — which can vary from night to night — from aching unhipness, nor does it excuse his dated cultural references (Bud’s ”Whassuupp” ads, Tae-Bo, Baha Men). Gans could also lose the show’s finale: a god-awful Creed cover and subsequent I-found-Jesus-and-you-can-too! proto-sermon. Still, considering that he’s one of the Strip’s most popular performers, he must be doing something right, so we’ll play nice and give him a C+. (Mirage, 800-963-9634)
