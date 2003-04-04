Country Girl
Kid Rock dabbled in it. Nappy Roots hinted at it. And now — brace yourself — it’s here: country-rap. The self-described ”city kid in a different world” melds record-scratching and fingerpicking, shout-outs to bling-bling and Kenny Chesney, and allusions to thuggin’ and cow tippin’. Ultimately, it’s the references to booty and beer chugging that clue us in to the song’s audience, the two genres’ lowest common denominator: rowdy buffoons.
