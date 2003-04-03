And the ousted ''Idol'' finalist is... nobody
- TV Show
”American Idol” fans had to wait a full hour on Wednesday’s supersized show to learn that no one would be booted this week. Because of Corey Clark’s disqualification on Monday, for not telling producers about his pending charges of assaulting his younger sister and resisting arrest, ”a decision was made not to eliminate another contestant this week,” host Ryan Seacrest said at the end of the show. In other words, contestants will continue to be dropped from the show, by hook or by crook, at the scheduled rate of one per week until the May 21 finale, so as not to lose a week of shows (or ad dollars).
The two low vote-getters this week, Carmen Rasmusen and Trenyce, breathed a sigh of relief. (So did Ruben Studdard, who received judge Simon Cowell’s vocal endorsement that he should win the contest.) But that doesn’t mean this week’s telephone votes, which Seacrest said numbered more than 15 million, don’t count. They’ll be added to next week’s votes.
In other ”Idol” news, English game publisher Codemasters announced it’s preparing for fall release an ”American Idol” videogame (for PlayStation 2 and PC), in which you can groom your own contestant for evisceration by a virtual Simon.
Episode Recaps
Ryan Seacrest hosts as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan guide aspiring singers on their way to superstardom.
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|network
|
Comments