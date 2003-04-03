And the ousted ''Idol'' finalist is... nobody

”American Idol” fans had to wait a full hour on Wednesday’s supersized show to learn that no one would be booted this week. Because of Corey Clark’s disqualification on Monday, for not telling producers about his pending charges of assaulting his younger sister and resisting arrest, ”a decision was made not to eliminate another contestant this week,” host Ryan Seacrest said at the end of the show. In other words, contestants will continue to be dropped from the show, by hook or by crook, at the scheduled rate of one per week until the May 21 finale, so as not to lose a week of shows (or ad dollars).