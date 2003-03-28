In A World Gone Mad... F type Music genre Hip-Hop/Rap

There are smart arguments both for and against war with Iraq. On this protest single (available at beastieboys.com), the trio seems embarrassingly unaware of any of them. Instead, they offer an inane, just-be-nice-to-people rant that’s bizarrely uninformed by reality. At best, this stuff is simplistic (”It’s time to lead the way and de-escalate/Lose the weapons of mass destruction and the hate”). More often, it’s just laughable (”Now don’t get us wrong, ’cause we love America/ But that’s no reason to get hysterica”). Idiotica.