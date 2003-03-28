AGENT CODY BANKS
As 15-year-old CIA trainee Banks, Frankie Muniz gamely zooms through a Matrix-ized variation on his Malcolm in the Middle persona. Cody’s wide-eyed exuberance at his first assignment–snuggling up to the daughter (Hilary Duff) of a scientist whose creations threaten the world–contrasts nicely with the anhedonic antics of such “adult” entertainments as XXX. But one has to wonder whether tutoring tweens in the objectification of women (including Angie Harmon as Cody’s den-mother-cum-dominatrix boss) is acceptable collateral damage.
Agent Cody Banks
