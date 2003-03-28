AGENT CODY BANKS

By Scott Brown
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:05 AM EDT

Agent Cody Banks

C+
As 15-year-old CIA trainee Banks, Frankie Muniz gamely zooms through a Matrix-ized variation on his Malcolm in the Middle persona. Cody’s wide-eyed exuberance at his first assignment–snuggling up to the daughter (Hilary Duff) of a scientist whose creations threaten the world–contrasts nicely with the anhedonic antics of such “adult” entertainments as XXX. But one has to wonder whether tutoring tweens in the objectification of women (including Angie Harmon as Cody’s den-mother-cum-dominatrix boss) is acceptable collateral damage.

Agent Cody Banks

