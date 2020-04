Ten B+ type Movie genre Foreign Language

The celebrated Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami does a variation on his 1998 ”Taste of Cherry,” only this time the designated driver isn’t mired in monosyllabic gloom. She’s a beautiful, feisty divorcee in her 30s, wearing a head scarf but also chic sunglasses (think Catherine Zeta-Jones in the land of Islam), who carries on a revealing series of ”dashboard cam” dialogues.