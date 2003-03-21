ROGER DODGER
”Words are my stock in trade,” coos caustic ladies’ man Roger Swanson (Scott). Man, are they. Freshman writer-director Dylan Kidd’s bravura black comedy, following Roger as he leads his 16-year-old nephew (Eisenberg, a perfect foil) through a sweaty one night tutorial on women, gives Roger the best long-form rants since ”Good Will Hunting” shot down the ponytailed poseur. His ”high verbal ability,” utterly smooth and deadly thanks to Scott’s delirious performance, helps make this one of the funniest and most cutting movies of last year.
