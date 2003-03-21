Image zoom Red Carpet Diaries

Red Carpet Diaries: Confessions of a Glamour Boy A- type Book genre Nonfiction,

Fiction

With a prose style as irrepressible as his kooky TV persona, People style editor and ”Today” regular Steven Cojocaru charms even when serving up the cattiest Tinseltown tidbits in Red Carpet Diaries: Confessions of a Glamour Boy. For the former misfit (his mom — quelle surprise! — used to dress him in velvet suits) who became a red-carpet schmoozer extraordinaire, nothing is sacred…well, almost nothing. Some of the juiciest gossip from advance copies was cut from the finished book (e.g., the A-lister with the worst lip job in Hollywood goes unnamed). But Cojocaru’s claws aren’t completely clipped. On Calista Flockhart: ”No one looks more pained to be on the red carpet…Ally McBrat.” Meow.