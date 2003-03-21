Image zoom Personal Velocity

A portrait of three women at turning points in their lives — one leaves her abusive husband, another’s career takes off, a third heads home after a trauma — Personal Velocity is an impressive second feature from Rebecca Miller (the wife of Daniel Day-Lewis and daughter of playwright Arthur Miller). She wrote the script, based on three of her own short stories, and directs in an assured verite style that makes her characters painfully real. The outstanding lead actresses (Kyra Sedgwick, Parker Posey, and Fairuza Balk) also deserve credit for the film’s poignant power. Here’s hoping Miller holds on to her distinctive voice when she’s given a bigger budget.