Gaspar Noe’s film is an amazing, and profoundly disturbing, experience not just because it depicts a world of sick and lurid and evil things, but because it has the audacity — and demonic skill — to make you feel as if those things were happening, live, right in front of your eyes. Noe is like Kubrick crossed with de Sade in the age of underground verite porn; he wants to scare the living hell out of us. Irreversible turns out to be a tale of rape and revenge told in reverse order, and though a didactic overdeliberateness eventually seeps into Noe’s design, there’s no doubt that he’s a new kind of dark film wizard: a poet of apocalyptic shock.