Among the Mansions of Eden: Tales of Love, Lust, and Land in Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills may seem like a manicured enclave where aging movie stars hide out in mansions and credit-card-happy doyennes beat a daily path down Rodeo Drive. But in his intelligent sociological study, Weddle reveals the town has become a cautionary symbol for ”all the crass, rapturous, and tragic” hopes that have turned its 5 1/2 square miles into a breeding ground for truly bizarre behavior. Eleven dishy chapters of historical footnotes and fresh, Vanity Fair-style reportage reveal a community at odds with its glamorous image. And Weddle opts to bring some of its lesser-known inhabitants — race-baiting cops, deranged celebrity stalkers, teen stoners who look nothing like Tori Spelling — to fascinating, full-bodied life.
