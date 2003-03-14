WINNER OF THE WEEK

Mad Max: Fury Road
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- Wide Release Date
- 05/15/15
- performer
- Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult
- director
- George Miller
- author
- Eric Blakeney, Brendan McCarthy, George Miller
- genre
- Action Adventure, Thriller
LOSER OF THE WEEK
‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Because of the threat of war with Iraq, production on Mel Gibson’s fourth road-warrior saga — originally scheduled to begin shooting in Africa this July — has been postponed.
