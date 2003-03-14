WINNER OF THE WEEK

Diane Lane More good news for the Oscar nominee, who will star with Bruce Willis in the Memento-like thriller Me Again.

LOSER OF THE WEEK

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Because of the threat of war with Iraq, production on Mel Gibson’s fourth road-warrior saga — originally scheduled to begin shooting in Africa this July — has been postponed.

