WINNER OF THE WEEK

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R Wide Release Date 05/15/15 performer Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult director George Miller author Eric Blakeney, Brendan McCarthy, George Miller genre Action Adventure, Thriller

LOSER OF THE WEEK

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Because of the threat of war with Iraq, production on Mel Gibson’s fourth road-warrior saga — originally scheduled to begin shooting in Africa this July — has been postponed.