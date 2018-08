HAS THE DRAGON’s pop career BEEN SLAIN? ”He can run hot and cold, but there’s more to come. He needs to focus instead of chasing his tail.” SHOULD HE do MUSIC OR MOVIES? ”Both. His print is two loops going in different directions, so he can walk in two worlds.” ARE THERE MANY THONGS IN HIS FUTURE? ”The way the print swirls indicates he needs to sow his oats. It looks like a whirlwind.”