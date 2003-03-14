''Five Easy Pieces'' is a past gem from Oscar nominee Jack Nicholson

Five Easy Pieces: Everett Collection
EW Staff
March 14, 2003 at 05:00 AM EST

Five Easy Pieces

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
98 minutes
performer
Jack Nicholson, Karen Black, Sally Struthers
director
Bob Rafelson
distributor
RCA/Columbia Home Video
genre
Drama

”Five Easy Pieces” is a past gem from Oscar nominee Jack Nicholson

COSTARS Karen Black, Sally Struthers

PREMISE Bobby Dupea (Nicholson) rebels against parental authority, abandoning his future as a concert pianist to work in an oil field. This is the film with the famous chicken-salad-sandwich scene: ”Hold it between your kneeeees,” Jack utters to a diner waitress who won’t let him order plain toast.

FUN FACT The title refers to a piano music instruction book.

WHY IT’S GREAT ”Pieces” continues Nicholson’s tradition — from ”Easy Rider” to ”About Schmidt” — of classic road trip films, but it’s here that he really hones his signature persona: rebellious, subversive, ornery, volatile, unsatisfied, and perversely charming.

