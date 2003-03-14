Five Easy Pieces: Everett Collection
Five Easy Pieces
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 98 minutes
- performer
- Jack Nicholson, Karen Black, Sally Struthers
- director
- Bob Rafelson
- distributor
- RCA/Columbia Home Video
- genre
- Drama
”Five Easy Pieces” is a past gem from Oscar nominee Jack Nicholson
COSTARS Karen Black, Sally Struthers
PREMISE Bobby Dupea (Nicholson) rebels against parental authority, abandoning his future as a concert pianist to work in an oil field. This is the film with the famous chicken-salad-sandwich scene: ”Hold it between your kneeeees,” Jack utters to a diner waitress who won’t let him order plain toast.
FUN FACT The title refers to a piano music instruction book.
WHY IT’S GREAT ”Pieces” continues Nicholson’s tradition — from ”Easy Rider” to ”About Schmidt” — of classic road trip films, but it’s here that he really hones his signature persona: rebellious, subversive, ornery, volatile, unsatisfied, and perversely charming.
Comments