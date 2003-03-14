CHARLOTTE'S WEB 2: WILBUR'S GREAT ADVENTURE
”Some pig” Wilbur is still grazing at the Zuckerman farm, but now it’s a 21st-century pen, stocked with Charlotte’s sassy arachnid offspring and cliquish, petty beasts. His courage and loyalty are put to the test when he befriends the barnyard outcast, a (surprise) black sheep who is then sold away. A sloppy second of a sequel, Web 2 unravels all the charm of E.B. White’s classic (not only has Wilbur become a swine who belches, but he sings about it, too). Oh, that’ll do, pig, that’ll do.
