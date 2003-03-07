THE LIFE OF DAVID GALE

By Owen Gleiberman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:53 AM EDT

The Life of David Gale

C
type
  • Movie
genre

Kevin Spacey plays a defrocked college professor accused of raping and killing a fellow anti-death-penalty advocate, who has three days left before his scheduled execution. While the central argument — that an unacknowledged percentage of death-row inmates are innocent — is compelling, the film is a self-righteous mishmash that can’t decide whether to be a tribute to the fanatical leftist passion that thrives in college towns, an indictment of that very same fanaticism, or a ghoulishly didactic snuff-video thriller.

