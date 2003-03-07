Image zoom

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie B+ type Movie genre Animated

Let’s face it, ”Christian entertainment” too often means lame, sugarcoated propaganda. Thank Whomever, then, for the ”Veggie-Tales” series, which marshals far more sass and intelligence in the service of familiar Bible stories than any normal cynic would expect from talking computer-generated produce. In Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie, the video regulars’ first theatrical release, the story of Jonah is faithfully retold with witty brio by a gang of do-nothing pirates in a lonely seafood restaurant. They even work in an ”ALF” joke — a miracle in itself.