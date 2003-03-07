Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie

By Scott Brown
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:51 AM EDT

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie

B+
type
  • Movie
genre

Let’s face it, ”Christian entertainment” too often means lame, sugarcoated propaganda. Thank Whomever, then, for the ”Veggie-Tales” series, which marshals far more sass and intelligence in the service of familiar Bible stories than any normal cynic would expect from talking computer-generated produce. In Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie, the video regulars’ first theatrical release, the story of Jonah is faithfully retold with witty brio by a gang of do-nothing pirates in a lonely seafood restaurant. They even work in an ”ALF” joke — a miracle in itself.

Episode Recaps

Jonah: A Veggietales Movie

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • G
runtime
  • 83 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com