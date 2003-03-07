Human Conditions
You won’t find a better example of British soul than ”Check the Meaning,” the lead track off Human Conditions, the second solo album from Richard Ashcroft, ex-Verve leader. Ashcroft follows that with 10 grand and gorgeous ballads. Though elaborately orchestrated, the songs retain their intimacy, communicated in Ashcroft’s vocals, which, over the years, keep getting warmer.
