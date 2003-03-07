GODS AND GENERALS
In almost every way, this 3-hour-and-35-minute prequel to 1993’s Gettysburg, starring Robert Duvall as Robert E. Lee and Stephen Lang as Thomas ”Stonewall” Jackson, is a trial to sit through: stiff, ponderous, fluttering, and crudely simplistic as an apologia for the Confederate ideology. It would be nice to say that the battles are powerful, but instead they are draped in Civil War-buff ”authenticity” without so much as a drop of carnage.
Gods and Generals
