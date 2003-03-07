''Danger! High Voltage''
Danger! High Voltage
Yes, ”Danger! High Voltage” is the tune on which White Stripes frontman Jack White makes a celebrated guest turn, screeching ”my desire” like a deranged grandmother. It may also be the world’s only ’80s-tinged entry into the current garage-rock milieu — fuzzy guitar hooks topped off with a Quarterflash-style bleating sax. The super-catchy track is a little gimmicky and nonsensical, but those are the things that make for perfect pop. Alas, in keeping with the era that embraced Nagel paintings, the Detroit-based Electric Six also bear the markings of a one-hit wonder.
