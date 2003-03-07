The Art of Losing

By Craig Seymour
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:09 AM EDT

  • Music

The Boston foursome behind 2001’s ”Flavor of the Weak” returns with a peppy, though derivative, kick of suburban brat rock. Singer Stacy Jones — think Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong with a head cold — whines about bad girlfriends and feeling misunderstood, over riffs that borrow from Cheap Trick, the Ramones, and even Adam Ant. Some cuts have a quick sugar-high effect — once they fade, they’re about as fresh as overchewed bubblegum.

