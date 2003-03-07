Anti-Pop Consortium Vs. Matthew Shipp
Anti-Pop Consortium Vs. Matthew Shipp
- Music
Episode Recaps
WHAT’S ROCKING OUR WORLD When avant-rap collective ANTI-POP CONSORTIUM broke up last July, we should have known that restlessly creative group members M. Sayyid, High Priest, and BEANS wouldn’t stay quiet for long. On his solo debut, TOMORROW RIGHT NOW (Warp), Beans drops deft poetry with the fastest flow this side of Bizzy Bone, backed by a shifting, angular mix of Casiotone synths and beats, postapocalyptic drones, and left-field samples. In other news, APC recently reunited to collaborate with jazz pianist MATTHEW SHIPP on ANTI-POP VS. MATTHEW SHIPP (Thirsty Ear). Shipp’s licks meld easily with APC’s electro-glitz, gloriously blurring the line between sounds made by man and machine. The loose song structures will lose less dedicated listeners, but those seeking hip-hop on a higher level need look no further. Tomorrow…: A- Anti-Pop Vs….: B+
Anti-Pop Consortium Vs. Matthew Shipp
|type
|
Comments