Anti-Pop Consortium Vs. Matthew Shipp

By EW Staff
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:42 AM EDT

Anti-Pop Consortium Vs. Matthew Shipp

A-
type
  • Music

Episode Recaps

WHAT’S ROCKING OUR WORLD When avant-rap collective ANTI-POP CONSORTIUM broke up last July, we should have known that restlessly creative group members M. Sayyid, High Priest, and BEANS wouldn’t stay quiet for long. On his solo debut, TOMORROW RIGHT NOW (Warp), Beans drops deft poetry with the fastest flow this side of Bizzy Bone, backed by a shifting, angular mix of Casiotone synths and beats, postapocalyptic drones, and left-field samples. In other news, APC recently reunited to collaborate with jazz pianist MATTHEW SHIPP on ANTI-POP VS. MATTHEW SHIPP (Thirsty Ear). Shipp’s licks meld easily with APC’s electro-glitz, gloriously blurring the line between sounds made by man and machine. The loose song structures will lose less dedicated listeners, but those seeking hip-hop on a higher level need look no further. Tomorrow…: A- Anti-Pop Vs….: B+

Anti-Pop Consortium Vs. Matthew Shipp

type
  • Music
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com