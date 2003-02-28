Property A- type Book genre Fiction

Manon Gaudet loathes her husband, a pompous antebellum plantation owner who canes his field hands and impregnates his house staff. Placed in the long tradition of slavery novels, none of this is a surprise. What is surprising is that Manon loathes the slaves as well, not only for their race but also because she self-righteously believes they have more freedom than she does as a bitter housewife. Martin, author of 1990’s Mary Reilly, offers a bold character study fueled by page-turning bloody incidents and, most of all, the perfectly controlled contradictions of a woman who observes “a world full of idiots and monsters” without ever realizing how snugly she fits right in.