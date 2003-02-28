Global
Global
A-
type
- Music
Episode Recaps
No such thing as dirty dancing for van Dyk: As this sleek career overview (accompanied by a DVD documentary) spells out, few DJs of the last decade have made club beats shimmer and glisten the way he has. Van Dyk is notorious for disliking the term ”trance,” yet there’s no denying that these beautiful pulses are, all told, a trance manifesto. Although a few of the tracks are nondescript, the siren-voiced ”We Are Alive” — new-generation disco, down to its intimation of a one-night stand — compensates for all of them.
Global
|type
|
Comments