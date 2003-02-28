Gas Food Lodging/Green on Red
Gravity Talks (Wounded Bird) This L.A. (by way of Tucson) band is associated with the early-’80s Paisley Underground scene, but it never had much in common with bands like the Dream Syndicate, opting instead for a rootsy guitar-and-organ sound (garage Americana?). It’s great to have their early work back in print, even if these reissues are a bit confusing, with the first and third albums paired on a single CD and superior second album Gravity Talks available on a different label. Both: B+
