By Thom Geier
Updated March 17, 2020

A suburban male ad exec meets a striking woman on a commuter train. They meet again–despite their spouses. But during a daytime tryst in a hotel, a brute savagely attacks them and begins a deadly game of blackmail. Like his hero, Siegel works in advertising. And his thriller plays like one of those Pepsi Twist commercials–in which, say, the Osbourne kids reveal themselves to be the Osmonds. Both are superficially entertaining and easily consumed. Both revel in narrative surprises and the occasional one-liner. (“The pause wasn’t merely pregnant, it was pregnant with triplets.”) And too often, both ask us to take a leap of faith without tying the bungee cord to anything substantial, like reality.

