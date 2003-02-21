Toy companies roll out ''X2,'' ''Hulk'' figures

Missy Schwartz
February 21, 2003 at 05:00 AM EST

”X-Men 2” and ”The Hulk” don’t hit theaters for months, but action figures from the blockbusters-to-be are already heating up New York’s Toy Fair 2003.

In addition to updates of returning characters like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Toy Biz’s ”X2” line introduces Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler (complete with creepy tail), while The Hulk set includes seven incarnations of the seam-busting green giant, as well as Eric Bana’s more subdued Bruce Banner (around $8).

Thanks to high-tech laser scans of each actor’s mug, the likenesses are spot-on, but don’t expect to own a six-inch Halle Berry or Jennifer Connelly. ”We chose our characters based on traditional play patterns for boys,” explains JoAnn McLaughlin, a senior VP at Toy Biz. ”And they want the male role-model heroes.” Time to revive Wonder Woman.

