Old Flames B type Book genre Fiction

Roundly celebrated in the Land of Blair for blending fact, fiction, and a bit of Graham Greene, Lawton makes his Stateside debut with a post-WWII potboiler about a British spy (or is he?) who turns up dead (or is he?) and the Scotland Yard detective assigned to get to the bottom of things (or does he?… Okay, kidding, kidding). Names, dates, and obscure figures from British history snarl together like a tangle of nettles — and the first 100 pages are about as difficult to sort through — but once the flowchart of relationships has been established, the mystery is fun stuff. And anyone with an appreciation for the details of the Cold War has to marvel at a book that features Scotland Yard, Nikita Khrushchev, Guy Burgess, and a money-laundering scheme centered on Swedish modernist furniture.