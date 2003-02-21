Fashion Victim: Our Love-Hate Relationship with Dressing, Shopping, and the Cost of Style A- type Book genre Nonfiction

The majority of books about fashion fall into two categories: Either they’re so hopelessly theoretical that the creative energy at the heart of the industry is snuffed out faster than the poncho craze; or they’re dry how-to manuals on dressing that become dated almost as soon as they roll off the presses. Lee, who covered fashion for Glamour and Mademoiselle, among others, gracefully sidesteps these pitfalls with an entertainingly skeptical take on everything from why today’s celebrities lack personal style to the evolution of butt cleavage. And the saucy prose (”We buy peasant blouses at faux-boho Anthropologie because we want to look like we churn butter on a farm in Provence”) is a welcome break from gushy fashion-mag-speak.