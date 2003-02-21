Doom Patrol
(DC, $2.50, monthly) ”4/5 New! All Different!” proclaimed the first issue of the revamped Doom Patrol in 2001. The high concept: The new DP was recruited by a fat cat intrigued by the possibilities of a corporate-sponsored superteam. The group (Robotman is the only holdover from the ’60s-vintage Patrol) is more hapless than intrepid, allowing writer/artist team John Arcudi and Tan Eng Huat to paint their misadventures with varying shades of whimsy (a recent issue, No. 16, introduces a character called the Purple Purposeless).
