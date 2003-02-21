DEVIL'S PLAYGROUND

Alice King
February 21, 2003 at 05:00 AM EST

Devil's Playground

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Billy Idol
Producers
Sanctuary
genre
Rock
We gave it a B+

Rumspringa, the period during which Amish youth are set free to explore — and boy, do they — the ”English,” or outside, world before joining the church, challenges our picturesque notions of a sect more associated with bonnets and buggies than with cars and drug dealers. Witness it ain’t, but Playground gives an unprecedented view into the good (simple life, sense of community) and bad (limited education, extreme conformity) of Amish life through the experiences of these oh-so-suddenly modern kids.

