Deep Water Slang v2.0 A- type Music

WHAT’S ROCKING OUR WORLD

Don’t let the ominous title back you away from the brink. ZION I’s sophomore LP, ”DEEP WATER SLANG V2.0,” is far from unfathomable. As on many records by their Bay Area brethren, pseudo-revolutionary rhetoric floats menacingly on the surface of MC Zion and producer/DJ Amp Live’s hip-hop. But while Zion likens himself to ”Nat Turner carrying two black burners,” his cartoonish voice renders the passionate playful. This is revolutionary party music, y’all, combining funk, techno, mechanized raga, and anything else you might stumble across in the sweatiest of dance halls. And when the tempos ebb and Zion starts to sink under the weight of his B-boy blues (”It’s hard as f — – when you see your pop cry”), Amp Live’s boom-bip minimalism laced with live instrumentation is a lifesaver. Come on in, the Water’s fine.

