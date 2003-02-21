The American Friend B type Movie

Twenty-two years before Anthony Minghella spurred a Ripley revival, German director Wim Wenders (Wings of Desire) adapted Patricia Highsmith’s Ripley’s Game into a French-flavored thriller about friendship, isolation, and its own moody self. As Ripley, Hopper — amounting to a mannered cackle in a cowboy hat — gets Ganz’s terminally ill family man mixed up in murder. Apart from the swanky action scenes, any suspense is diffused by a running essay on filmmaking (pointless cameos by Nicholas Ray and Samuel Fuller), and the Highsmith tightrope goes slack.