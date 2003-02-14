THE TICKET OUT
Knode’s first novel makes the most of her experience as a former film critic, turning the seemingly lethal ambitions of many L.A. denizens into an actual murderous romp. Ann Whitehead is, you guessed it, a burned-out film critic who discovers a dead screenwriter in her bathtub; sensing a great story, she tries to unravel the mystery in between dodging bullets, her editor, and the cops. Knode’s heroine is wholly likable, and the plot zips along with fun Hollywood-insider details. While there are a few too many red herrings — one almost wishes for an appendix of all the suspects — Knode does keep you wondering whodunit right to the finish.
The Ticket Out
