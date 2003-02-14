Things That Lovers Do

Craig Seymour
February 14, 2003 at 05:00 AM EST

Things That Lovers Do

type
Music
Current Status
In Season
performer
Kenny Lattimore, Chante Moore
Producers
Arista
We gave it a C-

On this set of duets, married R&B duo Lattimore and Moore take on a batch of quiet-storm staples (Ashford and Simpson’s ”Is It Still Good to Ya?,” Billy Preston and Syreeta’s ”Born Again”), along with a few slinky originals. The results are exqui-sitely competent and utterly boring. Both singers have fine voices, especially the Minnie Riperton-like Moore. But their pairings consistently lack heat and seem to be more about politeness than passion.

