Image zoom My Big Fat Greek Wedding: Sophie Giraud

My Big Fat Greek Wedding B type Movie genre Romance

My god, a lot of men in the office hate this movie. They just loathe My Big Fat Greek Wedding, a harmless comedy about funny girl Toula (Nia Vardalos) and her loudmouthed family. Maybe what eats at them is Toula’s wet-noodle fiancé, Ian (a walruslike John Corbett), who endlessly humiliates himself to win over her family. Or maybe it’s Ian’s bland parents — simple, cruel WASP caricatures. Or maybe it’s the overused gag about Windex being a Greek cure-all. Or maybe they just expected a movie that made more than $200 million to be better than cute.

”Any minute now, he’s going to look at me and go, ‘Huh, right! You’re so not worth this.”’ Toula’s worrying about Ian, but one can imagine Vardalos — whose screenplay is based on her one-woman stage show about her own extended brood — wondering the same thing about her audience. The actress, who looks more like the girl next door than Meg Ryan or Sandra Bullock ever has, is worth all the fuss. With her hearty charisma and terrific comic timing, she deserves, and is probably capable of, better material. Too bad her big fat box office has already handcuffed her Toula character to a TV show. For better or worse, you guys are stuck with her.