Image zoom

Basic D type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

”Pulp Fiction”’s John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson reunite (sort of) — but don’t expect any irreverent pop-culture repartee. This one’s a bit more serious: At a U.S. military base in Panama, in the middle of a hurricane, a badass special-ops sergeant (Jackson, naturally) is killed during a jungle training exercise. Several of his grunts are missing or dead, and the two who were rescued might not be telling the truth. It’s up to maverick DEA agent Travolta and hot, resentful, by-the-book Demi Mo — uh, Connie Nielsen to sift through conflicting flashbacks, and see if they can manhandle the truth. While Jackson and his ”Pulp” pal don’t share screen time, Nielsen says she had a pleasant time with Travolta. ”We can poke fun at each other,” she says. ”It’s this nice bantering that fits in with the characters.” Who may or may not be…guilty! ”It’s like ‘The Usual Suspects,”’ Travolta says. ”You have these four stories, and only one is true. The way it’s cast, you don’t really know what direction it’s going, which is a good thing.” (March 28)