The Upper East Side milieu of director Gary Winick’s amusing indie Tadpole is reminiscent of Woody Allen movies. And Allen’s personal life may well have influenced the plot, in which a teenager nicknamed Tadpole (Aaron Stanford) falls in love with a stepparent (Signourney Weaver). The twist is that the French-spouting preppy (who pals around with fellow preppy played by ”The Sopranos”’ Rober Iler) hits it off with his stepmom’s best friend (Bebe Neuwirth) instead. Many viewers will — understandably — be turned off by the idea of a middle-aged woman having a fling with a 15-year-old. But those who can get past such tawdry details will be rewarded with savvy hilarity and Neuwirth’s funniest role since Lilith.
