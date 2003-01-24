NICHOLAS NICKLEBY
Nicholas Nickleby
B+
type
- Movie
This positively brisk, sparkling adaptation by Douglas McGrath is a pared-down but no less essential feast of Dickens. McGrath keeps the flavors of the book piquant while prudently eliminating some of the plot’s ingredients. The deft cast includes Charlie Hunnam as Nicholas and Christopher Plummer in a terrifyingly good performance as Nicholas’ heartless rich uncle, Ralph.
Nicholas Nickleby
