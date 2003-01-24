''I'm Still Standing''
Eartha who? That’s what many asked when this obscure contemporary-Christian singer got a Grammy nod for best R&B female, alongside Ashanti, Aaliyah, Mary J. Blige, and Jill Scott. But this self-produced cut fails to prove her deserving of the honor. The new-jack-swing-era track is clunky and dated. And the lyrics are all Chicken Soup for the Hip-Hop Soul. Her voice has an evocative scratchiness, but it’s more promising than praiseworthy.
