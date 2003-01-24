The Hours B- type Movie

Somewhere between Virginia Woolf’s revolutionary 1925 novel Mrs. Dalloway, Michael Cunningham’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1998 fictional variation on Woolf’s Dalloway themes, and this handsome, unsubtle, hellbent-for-Oscar adaptation of Cunningham’s novel, a work meant to feel liquid has become a cinematic solid. And while we can admire the refinements of Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, and Meryl Streep (respectively playing Woolf, a young housewife in 1950s Los Angeles, and a middle-aged book editor in modern-day Greenwich Village), we don’t learn anything about the interior lives of the three women so vibrantly miserable in their unhappiness.