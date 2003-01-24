Great Neck
A-
It’s really tricky to write a Big Counterculture Novel without lapsing into late-’60s cant or neocon ridicule. As it is, Jay Cantor’s black characters aren’t nearly as vivid as his white, more privileged ones. But ultimately, Cantor (”The Death of Che Guevara”) pulls off Great Neck, a tale of civil rights protests and Weather Underground revolution-plotting, by making his young Harvard-grad activists both idealistic and flawed, and by deploying an organizing subplot (a protagonist creating an underground superhero-comic based on those firebrands) that encapsulates the idealism, adventurousness, anguish, and tumult of the era.
