The Clean began as New Zealand’s Velvet Underground: punks in thrall to both pop sugar shock and third-eye-opening guitar jams. Disc 1 collects the grail-like EPs and singles that helped spark a great indie-rock scene in early-’80s Kiwi-land. The arc of their initial development is breathtaking — it may be the single best rock CD you’ll hear all year. Disc 2, from their later years, testifies to remarkable staying power. Trend-watchers’ bonus: a name that begins with The.
