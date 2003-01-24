Anthology

By Will Hermes
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:55 AM EDT

Anthology

A
type
  • Music
genre

Episode Recaps

The Clean began as New Zealand’s Velvet Underground: punks in thrall to both pop sugar shock and third-eye-opening guitar jams. Disc 1 collects the grail-like EPs and singles that helped spark a great indie-rock scene in early-’80s Kiwi-land. The arc of their initial development is breathtaking — it may be the single best rock CD you’ll hear all year. Disc 2, from their later years, testifies to remarkable staying power. Trend-watchers’ bonus: a name that begins with The.

Anthology

type
  • Music
genre
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com