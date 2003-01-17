LOVE LIZA

By Lisa Schwarzbaum
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:50 AM EDT

Love Liza

C
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

In this indulgently feel-bad indie, Philip Seymour Hoffman plays a website designer incapacitated by grief over his wife’s suicide. He’s a walking lump of a man who can’t bear to do anything, really, except sniff gasoline, which eventually leads him to the arcane world of model-airplane aficionados. While Hoffman acts the hell out of the role, Love Liza doesn’t so much dramatize one character’s process of mourning as string together arbitrarily strange scenarios that allow a performer to perform.

Love Liza

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 90 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com