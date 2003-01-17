THE INTERPRETER

By Troy Patterson
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:09 AM EDT

The Interpreter

C+
type
  • Movie
genre
In the strongest parts of her first novel, Kim compellingly describes the nuances of Korean immigrant life by exploring the consciousness of 29-year-old Suzy Park, the Americanized daughter of New York City grocers who died in an unsolved murder. Unfortunately, her launching pad for these observations amounts to nothing more than a bungled noir: While the main plot is driven almost wholly by coincidence, the subplots reek of hyperbole and caricature. (Because she slept with a professor, Suzy has ”ruined the most celebrated marriage of academia,” and her Gay Best Friend is a piece of flaming cardboard.) It’s hard to hear Kim’s voice over the clanging cliches.

