DOUBLE WHAMMY
Double Whammy
D+
type
- Movie
Episode Recaps
Nothing’s going right for Ray Pluto (Leary), a widower detective who makes front-page news when he knocks himself unconscious during a burger-joint shoot-out, allowing a little boy to become a hero. Then, just when a horny chiropractor (Hurley) is helping Pluto feel better about himself, his own apartment building becomes a crime scene. (Tabloid headline: ”Super Stabbed While Loser Cop Sleeps.”) Writer-director Tom DeCillo (Living in Oblivion) downplays these outsize plot turns with amusingly deadpan irony, but otherwise displays so little verve or wit that he seems bored by his own screenplay.
Double Whammy
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|director
Comments